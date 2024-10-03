The ailing Baltimore Orioles are facing a long offseason of refueling while rehashing what went wrong against history-making Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals. The Orioles were swept in the MLB American League Wild Card series and Corbin Burnes did not hold back after the playoff exit.

“Yeah, the talent on this team is unbelievable,” Burnes began (h/t Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun).

“Obviously, we had first-rounders across the board, which is special knowing that these are some of the best players in the game, and they were recognized that when they were drafted, and a lot of those guys had really good years.”

“You've possibly got the Rookie of the Year, a guy that is going to get some MVP votes, one of the best catchers in the league, and that's not counting a lot of guys that contribute a lot to this team,” added Burnes. “So, the depth of the young guys that they have here made this team special and made it such an exciting team. Unfortunately, we just ran out of gas.”

Burnes was sensational in pitching into the ninth inning of Game 1's pivotal showdown with the Royals. Baltimore's bats never made it out of the hotel though. The Orioles fell 1-0 in the game and the series, and never caught back up in the race for an American League divisional round spot.

Orioles keeping track of Corbin Burnes

Burnes has a Cy Young on the shelf and four MLB All-Star game appearances to put in the shop window this winter. The Orioles have a new ownership group keeping tabs on what it will cost to keep thier ace in town for a few more postseason runs. Burnes, to his credit, was not trying to talk about those issues going into Game 2's must win situation, per the Baltimore Banner's Danielle Allentuck.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” the 29-year-old stated flatly.

Orioles catcher James McCann was all compliments talking to Allentuck after watching Burnes burn through the Royals lineup.

“He threw the ball extremely well,” McCann said. “It was the first time this whole season he’s gone into the ninth inning, so to do that in the first game of the playoffs is huge. You tip your cap to Corbin. He did a heck of a job.”