Despite owning the top payroll in the MLB, the 2024 New York Mets were not constructed or expected to be a championship contender. What was supposed to be a transitional year in which new leadership started implementing its ideas and influence ended as a landmark season brimming with joy, excitement and amazement.

But now it is officially over. The Mets finally ran out of answers in the postseason, losing 10-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a must-win Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night. The campaign is obviously still an unequivocal success that fans should cherish, but there is a bittersweet sensation that can no longer be suppressed.

Beyond the disappointment that comes from falling two games short of the World Series, the organization and city might be bracing themselves for some difficult farewells. Several of the players who helped define this improbable season– Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Jose Iglesias, Jose Quintana and Jesse Winker– are entering free agency.

While New York braces for an uncertain yet highly intriguing offseason, the franchise's biggest star is exemplifying what it means to be a leader and teammate.

“If I was their agent, I would be very happy,” Francisco Lindor said, per SNY, when discussing the plethora of Mets talent that will soon hit the open market. “They made themselves a lot of money. As a teammate, it's going to be tough because they made themselves a lot of money, and who knows where we're going to end up. What everybody did to help us get here, I'm proud of it… They're my brothers. I wish them nothing but the best. Hopefully, they maximize everything they want.”

Big changes could be coming

The Mets injected a needed dose of child-like enthusiasm that extended beyond Queens, but Lindor knows this is a business. Fans might have seen playoff hero Pete Alonso launch his last home run as a member of the Orange and Blue. The bulk of the starting pitching rotation might need to be replaced. Valuable mentor J.D. Martinez could be hanging up his batting gloves. Jose Iglesias, the heart and soul of this group (shares the title with Francisco Lindor), could be bringing his infectious energy elsewhere.

Considering all of the key names who could be departing the roster, and the top free agents management might have its eye on, the Mets will almost certainly have a different feel to them in 2025. But even though New York cannot replicate the 2024 version of this ballclub, it can still build off its remarkable achievements.