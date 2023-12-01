The New York Mets are reportedly ranking free agent pitchers and prefer Jordan Montgomery to Blake Snell and Eduardo Rodriguez

The New York Mets are reportedly in the hunt for Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto – but in the meantime, the team is ranking other pitchers available on the free agency marketplace.

Among other free agent starters, the Mets reportedly value Jordan Montgomery ahead of Blake Snell and Eduardo Rodriguez, according to Andy Martino of SNY:

“Regardless of where Yamamoto signs, the Mets are working to add several more starting pitchers. At the moment, Jordan Montgomery is a more likely high-end target than Eduardo Rodriguez or Blake Snell. The Mets expect to sign more pitchers to one-year deals, as they are in the process of doing with Luis Severino.”

Montgomery, 30, was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 67.2 innings over 11 starts for the Texas Rangers after being acquired from the Cardinals on July 30 along with Chris Stratton. Montgomery’s performance helped propel the Rangers to their first World Series championship.

While pitching for the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023, Montgomery had a combined record of 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings over 32 starts.

Drafted by the Yankees in 2014, Montgomery played in New York from 2017-2022.

Snell's first choice in free agency is reportedly the Seattle Mariners. Offense seems like a much bigger need for the Mariners. They ranked 12th in runs scored (758) and 22nd in batting average (.242). Furthermore, their 1,603 strikeouts were the second-most in the league. Should Seattle opt to not pursue Snell, the Mets could be a good fit as they look for an additional starter to add this offseason.

Rodriguez is a bit of a wild-card. After rejecting a trade to the championship contending Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers, the pitcher opted out of the final three years of his deal with Detroit.