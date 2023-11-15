Both the Mets and the Rays will likely be among the more active teams this offseason and could strike a deal together.

Perhaps nothing is more fun than listening to the latest MLB rumors on players who could be signed and blockbuster trades that could go down. One trade involving two contenders almost went down before the 40-man roster deadline on Tuesday according to Michael Marino. The New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays discussed a trade involving Manuel Margot.

The Rays hung onto Margot for now but will surely be looking or at least listening for trade suitors. The 29-year-old outfielder still has plenty to offer to a team and should get some playing time wherever he lands.

The Mets may continue their pursuit of Margot, though nothing is guaranteed. Margot has one more year of control with a 2025 team option. He's produced an up-and-down career and was plagued by injuries in each of the last two seasons.

The Mets outfield picture currently has Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo in it. The others are a prospect and journeyman DJ Stewart. They could certainly use another starting-caliber outfielder, and Margot seems to fit the bill for them.

The Rays on the other hand have four players who they feel comfortable starting in the outfield. That doesn’t include Manuel Margot, who played in 188 games over the last two seasons. That means Tampa Bay might be more willing to listen to offers on the veteran before spring training opens up in February.

Both the Mets and the Rays will likely be among the more active teams this offseason. The Mets will want to impress next year with a new manager and baseball ops person, and a few trades could do the trick, including this one with the Rays.