Now that Blake Snell is off the board after signing a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, teams are pivoting to other pitching options. Two of those teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, appear to be looking elsewhere for a top-end arm.

The Orioles and Braves are looking at signing free agent starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi on Wednesday.

“The Orioles and Braves are among the teams with interest in free agent Nathan Eovaldi, as I mentioned on

@MLBNetwork this morning,” Morosi wrote.

Both of these teams, who may each have significant holes at the front of their rotations, make sense as potential landing spots for Eovaldi. If the Orioles are not able to re-sign Corbin Burnes and the Braves are not able to re-sign Max Fried, they will need to refurbish their rotation. A veteran like Eovaldi would fit right in on a contending team like the Orioles or Braves.

However, Morosi also notes that other teams in addition to the Orioles and Braves are interested in Eovaldi. If Fried and Burnes become too expensive, then a player like Eovaldi in the next tier of free agent starting pitchers could become an especially hot commodity this offseason.

At 34 years old, Eovaldi would likely be seeking a higher-AAV, shorter-term deal.

Nathan Eovaldi's 2024 season with the Texas Rangers

Even during his age-34 season, Eovaldi showed that he can still be a reliable option at the top of any team's rotation. In 29 starts with the Texas Rangers, Eovaldi went 12-8 with a 3.80 ERA and struck out 166 batter in 170 2/3 innings.

A two-time All-Star, Eovaldi is most-known for his postseason performance, helping lead his teams to World Series championships in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and in 2023 with the Rangers. Eovaldi is 9-3 in 17 career postseason appearances with a 3.05 ERA. He is most known for his appearance in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series with the Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he pitched six innings in relief before allowing a walk-off home run, preserving the Red Sox bullpen the 18-inning marathon.

Both the Orioles and Braves had disappointing postseason performances in 2024, both being swept in the Wild Card round. A player like Eovaldi who has dominated in the postseason could be just what they need to become true World Series contenders.