The Atlanta Braves were previously mentioned as a potential landing destination for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in MLB free agency. On Friday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network explained why the fit makes sense.

“I love the fit for the Atlanta Braves with Nathan Eovaldi,” Morosi said. “Remember where the Braves are right now. Max Fried, free agent. Charlie Morton, free agent. Spencer Strider, coming off of surgery… So for the Atlanta Braves, whether it's signing Eovaldi, trading for a Sonny Gray, also making a play on one of the other top free agent pitchers.”

Eovaldi pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2024. A reunion remains a possibility, but Morosi believes the Braves have a “better chance” of signing Eovaldi than the Rangers.

Eovaldi opted out of his contract with the Rangers after spending 2023 and 2024 in Texas. He could return despite opting out, but the Rangers will need to offer him a new deal. The two-time All-Star is expected to draw plenty of interest in free agency, so both the Rangers and Braves may have serious competition.

Eovaldi appeared in 29 games for the Rangers this past season, pitching to a 3.80 ERA across 170.2 innings. He added 166 strikeouts. Eovaldi features an ace-caliber ceiling, but he is probably more of a No. 2 pitcher for a team with a good starting rotation. With that being said, Eovaldi can certainly be one of the best No. 2 pitchers in the entire sport when he is on top of his game.

The Braves need pitching help with Maxi Fried and Charlie Morton entering free agency. As Morosi mentioned, Spencer Strider will be returning from injury. Atlanta wants to compete in 2025 but they need another reliable pitcher on the roster, and Nathan Eovaldi can fill the void.

It will be interesting to see if Eovaldi ends up signing with the Braves, returning to the Rangers or landing elsewhere.