While the Orioles are in need of pitching, Baltimore doesn't appear close to a trade for Dylan Cease or Jesus Luzardo.

While the Baltimore Orioles won the AL East in 2023, the team entered the offseason in need of some pitching. The Orioles have been tied to many of the best pitchers on the trade market, but a deal doesn't seem close.

When it comes to Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease and Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins specifically, Baltimore's trade talks have, ‘stalled,' via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Despite the Orioles' top notch farm system, they haven't been able to find a trade suitable for either player.

Both options represent a pitcher that suits Baltimore's needs financially. Cease is under control for two more seasons while Luzardo has three years of control remaining. The Orioles would not be forced into immediately signing either to a massive contract. Still, the team would be willing to trade what if necessary to acquire either first.

Orioles on the mound

Cease had a bit of a down year last season with a bloated 4.58 ERA. Walks have been a bit of a problem as well. However, Cease makes up for any faults with an explosive strikeout arsenal. He has 210+ strikeouts the past three campaigns.

Over his five-year MLB campaign, Cease holds a 43-35 record with a 3.83 ERA and a 792/294 K/BB ratio. In Baltimore, Cease would look to be a dominant force atop an already young rotation.

Luzardo is coming off a 10-10 campaign with a 3.58 ERA and a 208/55 K/BB ratio. His strikeouts were a new career-high, as was his 178 innings pitched. Luzardo has developed into a fearsome starter over his past two years in Miami. With three years of control, the left-hander can continue to develop and dominate with the Orioles.

But for now, Baltimore doesn't seem eager to make a trade. While talks will continue to happen, the Orioles are still searching for a boost to their pitching rotation.