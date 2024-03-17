The San Diego Padres recently made an exciting trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire star pitcher, Dylan Cease. Now, rumors suggest the club has its eye on a veteran outfielder that would be an intriguing reunion.
Reports indicate the Padres are interested in potentially signing Tommy Pham in free agency, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Rumors are that San Diego wants to sign Pham to a one-year deal worth $3 million to $4 million.
“The San Diego Padres and outfielder Tommy Pham are moving closer to reuniting on a one-year, $3 million to $4 million deal. Pham earned $8 million last season, including incentives, while helping lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series. He played for the Padres in 2020 and 2021.”
Nightengale's report also claims the White Sox are in the mix for Tommy Pham, however, they may wait to see how his contract talks with the Padres pans out. A bit ironic considering that's the same team that dealt Dylan Cease to San Diego.
“The Chicago White Sox also have interest in Pham if his potential deal with the Padres hits a snag.”
Pham proved to be a reliable option for the Diamondbacks in his mid-30s. He finished last season with a .256 batting average, 16 home runs, and 68 RBIs. Considering the Padres lack depth in the outfield, it makes sense why the front office is interested in Tommy Pham.
As of now, it's expected for the Padres to have Jurickson Profar, José Azocar, and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield. There is some speculation that star prospect Jackson Merrill is called up to the big leagues to play center field. However, San Diego hasn't made that an official decision yet.
If the Padres land Tommy Pham, he could play at left or center field. However, he may be a better asset as a designated hitter.