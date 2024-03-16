The San Diego Padres are preparing for the Seoul Series against the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams are already in Korea, as the first game takes place on Wednesday, March 20. With that said, it sounds like Fernando Tatis Jr. is loving the visit.
Tatis was asked about what he thinks of Seoul and he immediately claimed he was impressed by the fashion sense in the city, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. The Padres star went as far as to say it's “swaggy” in Korea.
“People are really swaggy over here. They're always dressing good.”
If anyone knows anything about “swag” it's Fernando Tatis Jr. He's consistently been one of the best players in the league throughout his career. Just watching him at bat is insane as there's times he goes yard off a hit that doesn't even look all that powerful.
The Padres star outfielder should hit the ground running this season after having a solid season in 2023. He was able to bounce back from the injury and suspension in 2022 rather nicely and looks like he's back to regular form ahead of the Seoul Series against the Dodgers. He finished the 2023 campaign with a solid .257 batting average, 25 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 29 stolen bags.
San Diego hopes Fernando Tatis Jr. can improve some of those numbers. Especially his batting average, home runs, and RBIs. If he can do that, the Padres should be able to make plenty of noise in the National League.
With that said, make sure to tune into the Seoul Series on March 20, as the Padres aim to start the new season off to a hot start. But the Dodgers' roster might be too much to handle.