As the Padres search far and wide for their next manager, San Diego has begun showing interest in the recently fired David Ross.

While numerous teams around the league have hired a new manager, the San Diego Padres still have a vacancy. As the Padres look to find their perfect candidate, San Diego has turned to a recently fired manager.

The Padres are considering adding David Ross to their managerial candidate pool, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Ross was fired by the Chicago Cubs after they poached Craig Counsell from the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego has been focusing on a pair of internal candidates in Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty throughout their search. In terms of external candidates, both Carlos Mendoza and Benji Gil have gotten plenty of hype. While Mendoza has been hired by the New York Mets, the other three candidates remain in the hunt. Ross now appears to be joining them.

Ross spent four years as the Cubs manager. Chicago went 262-284 under him, reaching the playoffs in first season back in 2020. However, the Cubs were swept 2-0 in the Wild Card round that year and didn't make it back to the postseason under Ross.

Still, San Diego believes Ross could be the perfect candidate. The Padres were shocked by Bob Melvin's sudden decision to bounce for the San Francisco Giants. They're taking their time in the search to ensure they don't strike out on finding Melvin's replacement.

David Ross wasn't available when the Padres first began looking for their next manager. With the Cubs unexpectedly firing him, Ross will now get a look from the Padres and perhaps a second chance to be a manager at the MLB level.