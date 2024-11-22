The sweepstakes for superstar free agent Juan Soto may seem like a two-man race between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. But, another team has emerged.

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of six teams MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post considers a true “contender” for Soto.

“Owner John Middleton craves to win and just took on new investors,” Heyman wrote. “Soto likes hitting coach Kevin Long, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner from Nats days.”

Despite those positives, Heyman followed up with a crucial caveat about the Phillies' true chances to sign Soto.

“They may be late,” Heyman wrote. “(Are they trying to clear salary first?)”

The Yankees, Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have all reportedly had meetings with Soto and the Los Angeles Dodgers. are expected to have theirs soon.

Do the Phillies have what it takes to make a late push for Soto?

Why the Philadelphia Phillies would be a potential fit for Juan Soto

Few teams have as much star power and have been as aggressive in free agency over the last few seasons than the Phillies. With arguably the best starting rotation in baseball led by National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez and a loaded lineup led by first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies are built to win now.

Like Heyman mentions, Middleton wants to win and has shown that he is willing to invest as much as any other owner in baseball to get the best possible players.

Heyman also mentions some of Soto's personal connections with some of the members of the Phillies organization. Soto was teammates with Harper on the Washington Nationals during his rookie season in 2018 before Harper signed with the Phillies that offseason. Soto was also teammates with Turner on the Nationals, winning a World Series with him in 2019. On the coaching staff, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was Soto's hitting coach with the Nationals.

Despite all of these signs pointing towards the Phillies and Soto being a great match, Heyman also wrote that they would likely need to clear some salary in order to offer Soto the type of contract he is looking for. The move that would make the most sense is trading right fielder Nick Castellanos, who is in the final two years of a five-year, $100 million contract. Not only would that free up some salary, but it would also allow Soto to play his natural position in right field.