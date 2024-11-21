As the Juan Soto sweepstakes dominate MLB’s offseason, one team has emerged as the frontrunner to sign the generational talent: the New York Mets. Armed with financial firepower and an aggressive ownership group led by billionaire Steve Cohen, the Mets have positioned themselves as the favorites to secure Soto’s services for the foreseeable future. Former MLB GM Jim Bowden explained how the Mets will be the favorites to land Soto in the sweepstakes this offseason.

Steve Cohen is willing to spend whatever it takes to acquire top talent. His aggressive spending in recent years underscores why the Mets are considered favorites in the Soto race. Last offseason, Cohen was the highest bidder for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, though the Dodgers eventually matched the offer. Cohen offered Brandon Nimmo a stunning eight-year, $162 million contract two years ago—far exceeding any competing offers.

While other teams, including the Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox, remain in contention for Soto, few can compete with Cohen’s willingness to spend. “If Cohen wants him, he will make the highest bid,” said Bowden. “And if he does that and no other team matches it, I think he’s getting his man.”

If Cohen decides he wants Soto in a Mets uniform, history suggests he will make the most compelling financial offer. Soto’s expected contract, projected to fall between $550 million and $650 million over 10 to 15 years, will likely set new records in terms of average annual value and present-day value for luxury tax purposes. For Cohen, such a commitment would represent both a statement of intent and an opportunity to add a proven superstar to the Mets’ lineup.

Juan Soto is a perfect fit for the Mets, looking to compete for a World Series title

Soto’s profile is precisely what the Mets need to take their team to the next level. At just 26 years old, Soto is entering his prime and boasts a resume that includes two World Series appearances, a batting title, and a Gold Glove nomination. With a career .421 on-base percentage and 40-home run power, Soto is the type of franchise-altering talent that teams build around.

Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, has a history of leveraging teams’ financial flexibility to secure record-breaking deals for his clients. Given Cohen’s past moves and his desire to establish the Mets as perennial contenders, it’s hard to imagine another owner outbidding him for Soto. The Mets’ owner has already demonstrated that he values both star power and the long-term vision required to secure it.

Soto’s comments during free agency indicate he is open to all possibilities. “I don’t know what teams want to come after me, but definitely, I’ll be open to this and every single team,” Soto said. While he remains diplomatic, industry insiders believe Soto will ultimately follow the money and years. For the Mets, that means Cohen is in the driver’s seat.

With MLB’s Winter Meetings approaching and Boras known for orchestrating dramatic, record-setting deals, the Soto sweepstakes could reach a conclusion soon. If Steve Cohen makes his move, Soto may be the next face of the New York Mets—a generational talent anchoring a franchise with aspirations of World Series glory.