Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is finally ready to make the move to first base. Bryce Harper is in the lineup at first base for the Phillies' matchup with the Cleveland Guardians Friday night.

The Phillies have been anticipating Harper's first base move all season. An outfielder by trade, Harper began taking reps at first base in April to accelerate his return from Tommy John surgery. Harper came back quicker than expected in May, but he's been the Phillies' DH in all 62 games that he's played during the 2023 season.

That streak ends Friday against the Guardians when Harper moves to the corner of Philadelphia's infield.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding when Harper would finally play first base. Earlier in the week, the two-time MVP said that he hoped to play the position at least once during the Phillies' weekend series with the Guardians.

The move allows Philadelphia to shift Kyle Schwarber from left field to DH. Schwarber has 26 home runs and 59 RBI. He's also one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball.

Harper has been a productive hitter in the Phillies' lineup, though his power has yet to return amid his recovery from surgery. Harper is hitting .295 with a .388 on-base percentage. He only has four home runs and a .415 slugging percentage.

In four seasons with the Phillies, Harper has never slugged worst than .510. during his 2021 NL MVP campaign, Harper led the league with a .615 slugging percentage and a 1.044 OPS.

With Schwarber starting at DH, Jake Cave will play left field against the Guardians. Cave is hitting .222/.286/.333 in 63 at-bats.