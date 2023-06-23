Texas Rangers star Jacob deGrom went down for the season at the beginning of June, and it was announced that he will need a second Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL injury.

One orthopedic surgeon is casting doubt on a potential return for the two-time Cy Young award winner. In an interview with Joe Kelly's Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Dr. Rick Lehman gave his pessimistic outlook on deGrom returning from a second Tommy John surgery.

The former St. Louis Blues team surgeon commented on the eye-opening amount of pitchers getting reconstructive surgery in today's MLB, and about deGrom's likelihood of making it back to his dominant form.

“The first thing is, about 25% of all Major League Baseball [pitchers] — 30% — are going to end up with the TJ — Tommy John reconstruction. That's a pretty high number,” Lehman explained.

“The chances of pitching three years after your second Tommy John is not that great. So, yes, some guys come back and just sail, and then some guys you never hear of again.”

Today's podcast: The great @DrRickLehman tells us what's what when it comes to the future for Jacob DeGrom, Trevor Story and the somewhat unsettling state of baseball injuries/health. @FDSportsbook @AudacySports

Listen 🎙️https://t.co/mCbwPygNK0 pic.twitter.com/R0HgiIm5NE — Baseball Isn’t Boring (@BBisntBoring) June 22, 2023

The Rangers World Series odds initially remained unchanged after the news of the injury broke, and have actually increased since the announcement on June 6th. The odds have climbed from +2000 to +1000 in the two week span, as the Rangers have lengthened their lead in the AL West.

The club has also shown that they can win despite several injuries to their starting rotation, boasting the best average in the majors, as well as the most hits and best on-base percentage. If they pick up some depth at the trade deadline, they will have a shot to further enhance those odds coming down the stretch.