Jacob deGrom sent shockwaves through the MLB world with the announcement of his second Tommy John surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

The former two-time Cy Young award winner officially went out for the season with a torn UCL after weeks of flare-ups and injury speculation. This was a devastating blow to the Texas Rangers' starting rotation and their hopes for the postseason, as they currently lead the AL West.

At the time of the injury, the Rangers held +2000 odds to win the World Series following their electric 39-20 start. So far, the World Series odds haven't moved yet.

They currently sit at second in the entire American League with a complete turnaround from last year. With that said, they still hold one of the best odds at +500 to win the American League pennant despite the injury and are still very much in the mix, per Covers.

Jacob deGrom's acquisition in December had a major effect on the 2023 World Series odds. The Rangers saw their odds increase by 20 to 1 after gaining the ace, a huge improvement after finishing with only 68 wins in 2022.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets took a serious hit to their odds, falling to +1700 briefly before climbing back up with the Justin Verlander signing just four days later, as noted by John Ewing of BetMGM.

The Rangers have been the best MoneyLine team in the MLB so far this season, sitting at +11 units on standard wagers, per Bet Labs. Their potent offense will certainly keep them in the mix, as they lead the entire MLB with a .278 team batting average. The pitching rotation has been stellar as well, ranking third in the league with a 3.62 ERA. Look for the team to try and make a splash at next months' trade deadline, as they now have 3 starting pitchers on the IL.