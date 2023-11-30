Revealing why the Texas Rangers' free agency pursuit of superstar Shohei Ohtani is complicated at the moment

The Texas Rangers were immediately linked to free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani after winning the 2023 World Series. Other serious suitors have emerged though. So are the Rangers in the conversation to sign Shohei Ohtani?

The answer is complicated. Texas certainly seems interested in signing the two-way phenom. After all, the team just won the World Series and would love to build a dynasty. But financial concerns may reportedly present a roadblock. The Rangers are in jeopardy of losing their television rights deal with Diamond Sports Group, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Professional sports teams obviously rely heavily on broadcast revenue. Rosenthal notes that the Rangers will still be an “attractive” free agency destination given that there isn't any state income tax in Texas. Nevertheless, this will be a situation to monitor before Shohei Ohtani makes his final decision.

Rangers' uncertainty

The Rangers performed well during the regular season. They ended up clinching an AL Wild Card berth and went on to upset the top ball clubs in the American League. Texas ultimately entered the World Series as favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks and took care of business in five games.

Their championship will catch free agents' attention. After all, the goal for most players is to win, and the Rangers displayed the ability to do so this past season.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency desires have been kept relatively quiet. One thing that has been mentioned is that Ohtani simply wants to win after failing to do so with the Los Angeles Angels.

If the Rangers' financial uncertainty doesn't impact the ball club too much, they could remain in the conversation to sign Ohtani in free agency.