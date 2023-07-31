It is MLB rumor season with the trade deadline approaching. The Tampa Bay Rays are one team entrenched in plenty of trade buzz, especially with them towards the top of the American League East. However, they haven't landed a deal just yet. As it turns out, the Rays were interested in acquiring Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox before the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a deal, per Robert Murray of Fansided.

‘The Rays talked to the White Sox about both Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly before they were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to major-league sources. Scouts also linked David Robertson to the Rays before he was traded to the Miami Marlins.'

Murray adds that the Rays continue to look for help in pitching and were even interested in a David Robertson deal before the New York Mets sent him to the Miami Marlins. The Rays were engaged in conversations on a Lynn deal with the White Sox, but the Dodgers made a more compelling offer.

Kevin Cash's team enters Monday 1.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, although they have plenty of World Series aspirations. The Rays should be active in the trade market, although it remains to be seen whether or not they add some pitching help before Tuesday's deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday, August 1, so the clock is ticking for all the teams in baseball, and the Rays could swing a deal as they make an effort to win the AL pennant.