With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays are searching for any potential acquisition that could aid a deep postseason run. The Rays' search has led them to the Chicago White Sox, who on the other side of the coin, could be entering a fire sale.

As the White Sox look to sell, Tampa Bay is engaged in serious trade discussions with Chicago surrounding Lance Lynn, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Both sides have already exchanged names who would be dealt in a potential trade. Furthermore, Lynn has waived his no-trade clause to approve a trade to the Rays.

Lynn is in the midst of a disastrous season for the White Sox. Through 20 starts, Lynn holds a 6.18 ERA and a 139/43 K/BB ratio. He has given up 28 home runs. If Tampa Bay were to trade for him, they would hope Lynn would bounce back with a change of scenery.

He certainly has the resume for a potential midseason glow up. Just two years ago Lynn was an All-Star after putting together a career-low 2.69 ERA and a 176/45 K/BB ratio. It was the second time he has made the All-Star Game in his career, as Lynn holds a 3.69 ERA and a 1,854/636 K/BB ratio over his 12 seasons in the MLB.

The Rays are currently 62-42 and sit 1.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. After a blistering start to the season, Tampa has returned back to the norm a bit. Still, they're firmly in the playoff hunt and will look to buy at the MLB trade deadline. Lance Lynn seems to be a top their wish list and the White Sox seem amenable to a deal.