The MLB trade deadline could get very hectic over the next couple of weeks. With all eyes focused on guys like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, there are plenty of other names. The Tampa Bay Rays are one team that could get involved in a number of different ways, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported a few starting pitchers they have their eyes set on.

‘They have engaged in trade talks with the White Sox about veteran Lance Lynn, whose strikeout rate is an impressive 11.1 per nine innings, but the White Sox’s asking price remains steep. They also have been extensively scouting Cardinals starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty.'

The Rays are clinging on to a one-game lead in the American League East, so adding some pieces for a late-season surge makes a lot of sense. Lance Lynn has a 6-8 record with a 6.06 ERA for the Chicago White Sox, which isn't the most encouraging, although a change of scenery might be good for him. However, Lynn does have 133 strikeouts in 108 innings, so that's a plus.

The two Cardinals starters are more interesting. Montgomery has gone 6-7 with a 3.23 ERA, and Flaherty is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA. Of course, the Cardinals' struggles might make them sellers at the deadline in a surprising turn of events, so these are all very realistic options for the Rays to consider.

Tampa Bay could also use some offensive help, so things could get very busy for the American League East leaders with the deadline coming quickly.