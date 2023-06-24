After showcasing his exceptional skills with a remarkable 16-strikeout performance against the Seattle Mariners in his last outing, Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has once again emerged as a desirable trade target.

With the White Sox likely to be sellers after what has been a less than stellar season, the right-handed pitcher is will be a sought out option for a lot of teams in what is a scarce pitching market this season. That's even with his extremely high ERA of 6.51 and 4-8 record this season. These are the five teams that could take a chance on Lynn, hoping to boost their rotations for the second half of the season as the MLB trade deadline is approaching.

Seattle Mariners



3.99 Team starting rotation ERA, 8th in league

37-37 record, 9.5 back from first in AL West

The Seattle Mariners, who recently faced Lynn and witnessed his overpowering abilities firsthand, could be an intriguing trade destination. Lynn's dominant performance against them likely left a lasting impression, showcasing his ability to neutralize their hitters. With playoff aspirations, the Mariners could greatly benefit from Lynn's experience and consistent strikeout ability. Adding Lynn to their rotation would provide a much-needed boost, strengthening their chances of making a deep postseason run.

4.05 Team starting rotation ERA, 10th in league

43-33, 2.5 back from first in NL West

The San Francisco Giants, surprise contenders in the NL West, have excelled this season but need some help in their starting rotation. Lynn's arrival could be the missing piece to their puzzle. With his ability to accumulate strikeouts and provide quality innings, Lynn would be a valuable addition to the Giants' staff. His presence would bolster their chances of not only reaching the playoffs but also making a deep run in the postseason similar to what the Giants did two seasons ago.

4.21 Team starting rotation ERA, 13th in league

39-36, 9 back from first in NL East

The Philadelphia Phillies, another team in need of pitching help, should consider pursuing a trade for Lynn. Hindered by inconsistent performances from their starting rotation, the Phillies have relied on their potent offense led by stars like Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. Lynn's ability to rack up strikeouts and pitch deep into games would provide stability and give the Phillies a better chance to compete in the highly competitive NL East where they're currently third. Additionally, Lynn's experience and leadership qualities would benefit others on the starting rotation in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

4.65 Team starting rotation ERA, 21st in league

46-31, first place in NL West

The Arizona Diamondbacks, an exciting up-and-coming team in the MLB, could bolster their pitching rotation by acquiring Lynn in a trade. With the release of veteran Madison Bumgarner, the team has a vacant spot for some veteran leadership, and that's where Lynn could seamlessly fill in, instantly upgrading their rotation. Depending on the demands of the White Sox, the Diamondbacks might be enticed to make a big move and solidify their contender status.

Los Angeles Angels

4.51 Team starting rotation ERA, 19th in league

41-36, 7 back from first in AL West

A jump to the Los Angeles Angels could be an interesting trade option for Lynn. With Shohei Ohtani's pending free agency, the Angels need to be aggressive in building a winning team. Lynn's addition would not only upgrade their pitching rotation but also the $18 million club option for next season makes him an intriguing long-term investment. Having a former two-time All-Star under contract for next season may motivate the Angels to acquire Lynn over a rental starting pitcher, as they strive to remain competitive.