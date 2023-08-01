The Boston Red Sox have already traded away Kike Hernandez before the deadline. However, the Red Sox are planning a much different approach when it comes to Alex Verdugo.

Several teams interested in trading for Verdugo were told Boston plans on keeping the outfielder through at least this season, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Verdugo is under contract for one more season with the Red Sox before hitting free agency in 2024.

While Boston sold off Hernandez, the Red Sox are in the midst of a heated Wild Card race. Their 56-49 record has the Sox just two games out of a playoff position. Rather than sell Verdugo a year earlier, the Red Sox are hopeful he can help spark a run to the postseason.

Through 94 games this season, Verdugo is hitting .272 with seven home runs, 39 RBI and four stolen bases. While his counting stats might look a little low, the outfielder has hit 10+ home runs and 60+ RBI the past two seasons. Simply put, Verdugo has become a staple in the Red Sox' lineup.

Come 2024, Boston will have a decision to make on Verdugo. One of the focal points of the Mookie Betts trade, Verdugo has worked tirelessly to prove his worth. But will Boston reward him with an extension?

That's a question only Chaim Bloom and company knows the answer to. For now, the Red Sox seem poised to keep Alex Verdugo in town for at least another season. Helping Boston reach the playoffs would certainly give the Sox incentive to give Verdugo a long-term contract.