The Boston Red Sox want pitching. The question is whether or not they will be able to land an ace. Boston has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Max Fried in MLB free agency, but the latest report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network suggests that the Red Sox could attempt to acquire San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

“The Red Sox are among the teams with interest in Dylan Cease. He is an option for them on the trade market if Burnes and Fried sign elsewhere,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Will the Padres trade Cease? The lack of available pitchers on the trade market may give San Diego extra incentive to listen on offers for the right-handed hurler. Cease, 28, was acquired by the Padres from the Chicago White Sox before the 2024 season. Now it appears that the Red Sox have some level of interest.

Dylan Cease could become Red Sox ace

Cease pitched well in his first season in San Diego, turning in a 3.47 ERA across 189.1 innings pitched. His 33 starts led the league, and Cease also added 224 strikeouts.

Cease has been one of the most durable starters in the sport over the years. He has recorded at least 32 starts in each season since the 2021 campaign. In addition to providing plenty of starts, Cease is a quality strikeout pitcher.

Cease is only under contract for one more season. The Padres will not want to risk losing him in free agency, so they may attempt to discuss a contract extension with him if a trade does not come to fruition. San Diego may consider making a move if Cease doesn't display interest in negotiating an extension, though.

The Red Sox are hoping to compete soon. Whether it is Cease, Fried or someone else, Boston is clearly trying to add a reliable starting pitcher to the rotation.