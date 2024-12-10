Max Fried has been linked to a number of different teams in MLB free agency. The former Atlanta Braves star is among the top available free agents. Now that Juan Soto has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, the attention has shifted to stars such as Fried, Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki. The latest report on Fried suggests the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are among his final suitors.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees, Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are all still pursuing Fried. The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the 30-year-old.

What Max Fried can offer his next team amid Yankees, Red Sox rumors

Fried is a left-handed hurler with an ace-caliber ceiling. The two-time All-Star pitched to a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts during the 2024 campaign. He also struck out 166 hitters across 174.1 innings pitched. He led the league with two complete games and one shutout.

Fried, in addition to being a two-time All-Star, has also finished within the top five of Cy Young voting on two separate occasions. He also fields his position well, as Fried is a three-time Gold Glove winner. Teams won't sign Fried for his defensive prowess on the mound, but it is something that comes as an added bonus.

The Yankees' fit is especially interesting. New York reached the World Series in 2024, but they ultimately fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As mentioned, Juan Soto left in free agency this offseason, so New York has serious questions to answer.

Adding another ace alongside Gerrit Cole would give the Yankees one of MLB's best pitching rotations. Their pitching could lead the charge in 2025.

Of course, the Red Sox, Blue Jays and many other teams could use a star pitcher like Fried as well. He will continue to receive no shortage of interest as MLB free agency continues.