The Boston Red Sox are expected to be one of the most active teams in free agency this offseason. Now, add free agent shortstop Willy Adames to the list of available players the Red Sox are interested in.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi explains how even with shortstop Trevor Story and shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, Adames could still fit with the Red Sox.

“I don't think it will be necessary for Adames to switch positions because there is sufficient interest in him as a shortstop,” Morosi said.

“Even the Boston Red Sox, depending on what Trevor Story's status is,” Morosi continued. “Story has missed so much time that perhaps if they were to trade Marcelo Mayer in a deal to get pitching like a Garrett Crochet for example, then there is a gap at shortstop for the long term, maybe you go Adames at short and play Story elsewhere.”

If the Red Sox do end up trading Mayer for Grochet or another top starting pitcher, then this move would absolutely make sense. Adames is one of the top available free agents would would be an excellent fit with the Red Sox if the logjam at shortstop is cleared up via trade.

Morosi also mentioned the Dodgers, Giants and Braves as teams that could be interested in Adames.

Why the Boston Red Sox would want Willy Adames

Adames proved during the 2024 season that he is one of the absolute best shortstops in baseball. He slugged .462 while hitting 32 home runs, driving in 112 runs and stealing 21 bases. Adames also continued to play elite defense at shortstop.

The Red Sox have struggled to find consistent production at shortstop due to Story's lengthy injury struggles since they signed him to a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022. While they do have Mayer, who ended the 2024 season in Triple-A and is expected to make his way to the Major Leagues sooner rather than later, if Adames is available Morosi's idea to use him as a trade piece to improve their starting pitching would make a lot of sense.

Story, who the Red Sox likely would not be able to move given his contract and injury history, also has experience playing second base and could easily shift over to allow Adames to take over at shortstop.