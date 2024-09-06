Trevor Story is expected to return to the lineup for the Boston Red Sox Saturday when they host the stumbling Chicago White Sox, but it may be too little and too late for Boston's Wild Card chances.

The Red Sox have lost 11 of their last 14 games and are in need of the kind of lift a key player like Story can give. However, the team's brutal slump has taken them from a hopeful position in the playoff race to a desperate one.

The Red Sox have 22 games left in the season and they are chasing the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals in the playoff race. However, due to their long slump, the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners are now in contention with the Red Sox. It's no longer just about catching the Twins or the Royals. They also have to find a way to get ahead of the Tigers and Mariners.

Trevor Story suffered injury early in the season

Story was expected to be a mainstay for the Red Sox this season because of his strong defensive play at the shortstop position and his ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark. However, Story suffered a significant shoulder injury in early April when he dove attempting to catch a line drive in a series against the Los Angeles Angels at Anaheim. Story was hitting .226 with 4 RBI in eight games at the time of the injury.

Story has made rapid progress after undergoing surgery and while rehabbing the injury. He recently went through a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester. Story had 6 hits in 16 at bats with a double and 2 RBI during his four games in the lineup.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that he is likely to insert Story into the lineup at shortstop in Saturday's game against the White Sox. Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela is going to be moved to second base in order for the 31-year-old Story to return to his regular position.