Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta has been a hot name in free agency, with the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly showing interest in the former Boston Red Sox starter. Both teams have been connected to the 31-year-old, but there are hurdles to clear before any deal materializes, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Pivetta rejected a qualifying offer (QO) from Boston, complicating his free agency. Any team signing him would need to forfeit a draft pick, a significant factor for an organization like the Reds that has historically prioritized draft capital. Losing their third-highest pick in the 2025 MLB Draft to secure Pivetta may seem at odds with the Reds' usual approach.

The Reds' rumored interest in Pivetta has raised eyebrows, particularly because their starting rotation is already loaded with young talent. The Reds boast a wealth of arms, including Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, Rhett Lowder, and recent addition Nick Martinez. Given this depth, targeting Pivetta, who posted a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 155.2 innings last season, appears perplexing at first glance.

The Reds feel like a perfect fit for Nick Pivetta

However, there may be more to this story. One theory is that the Reds are positioning themselves for a trade involving one of their current starters. If Cincinnati is considering parting with a promising young pitcher in exchange for an outfield upgrade, Pivetta could help fill the gap in their rotation. As general manager Nick Krall noted, the Reds have been pressingly lacking outfield depth, making this a plausible scenario.

Pivetta offers versatility, with experience as both a starter and a reliever. His ability to log innings—combined with his career-best strikeout rate (10.6 K/9 in 2024)—makes him a valuable asset, particularly for a team like Cincinnati that could use an innings-eater to complement its younger arms. But the cost of signing him, both financially and in terms of draft picks, may be too high unless it coincides with a broader roster strategy.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays are also a logical suitor for Pivetta. Their rotation has room for reinforcements, and Pivetta’s familiarity with the AL East could make him a seamless fit. Unlike Cincinnati, Toronto might be more willing to absorb the draft-pick loss to solidify their pitching staff.

For now, the Reds' rumored pursuit of Pivetta remains puzzling but could signal a more significant move on the horizon. Whether it’s part of a strategy to offload one of their current pitchers in a trade or a way to add proven depth, Cincinnati’s interest suggests they aren’t content to stand pat this offseason. As Reds fans speculate on the club’s next steps, the question remains: Is Nick Pivetta part of a larger plan or merely leverage in his free agency market? Only time will tell.