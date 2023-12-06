Free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani is reportedly expected to make a decision on where he will play by the end of the weekend.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency has been very mysterious, and there have been some questions regarding when he will make his decision, and where he will go, but it seems as if a decision is expected by the end of the weekend, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“The important thing here is that he is days away from deciding, according to what a lot of people close to the process have told me here this week,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Again, it may not be today, but it's going to be soon.”

It seems that Shohei Ohtani's decision is going to come in the next few days, with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays as rumored finalists. Morosi indicated he has already met with all of the finalists for his free agency.

“By all accounts, we now know the Dodgers have met with him,” “There are strong indications that the Giants and Blue Jays both met with him. The Angels of course have that home-field advantage so to speak. So he has met with all of the finalists now, and it's decision time.”

It will be interesting to see where Ohtani decides to play. The Dodgers have been viewed as a favorite to land Ohtani, but it remains to be seen if he will go there. There has been some speculation that he could return to the Angels after all due to the comfort of the situation. Regardless, we should know in the coming days.