The latest Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and other MLB free agency updates as the offseason continues on

MLB free agency has not produced much news yet. Aaron Nola re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, while the New York Mets recently agreed to a contract with former New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino. Stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Cody Bellinger remain unsigned as of this story's writing, however.

So are any of these superstars on the verge of agreeing to a contract? Let's take a look at the latest updates on MLB's top free agents.

Shohei Ohtani MLB free agency sweepstakes

Everyone would love to sign Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the favorite, but they have competition. The Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers have all been mentioned as possible landing destinations for Ohtani.

So when will he sign? MLB insider Jon Heyman recently shared his thoughts on when the former Los Angeles Angels star may officially agree to a contract this offseason, per Bleacher Report.

“I'm thinking he (Ohtani) may sign at the Winter Meetings, which would be very, very exciting,” Heyman said on Bleacher Report, via MLB.com. “That seems to be the prevailing opinion at this point. No guarantee. … [Executives] think that Ohtani will be the big signing at the Winter Meetings.”

The Winter Meetings will begin on December 3 and last until December 6. Based on Heyman's report, along with other insiders in the MLB world, it appears likely that Ohtani's announcement could be made during the Winter Meetings.

Blake Snell wants to go to the Mariners?

Recent reports have suggested that Blake Snell, who is from Seattle, wants to return home and sign with the Seattle Mariners in MLB free agency. This isn't guaranteed though and there are other suitors for Snell.

The original report came from Chris Cotillo of masslive.com.

“Echoing what Mike Tirico weirdly mentioned on the NBC NFL broadcast the other night: Someone with knowledge of Blake Snell's thinking recently told me he badly wants to pitch for his hometown Mariners. So take that for what it's worth,” Cotillo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Snell, 30, is fresh off a Cy Young season. He was fantastic in 2023, pitching to a league-leading 2.25 ERA. He added 234 strikeouts across 180 innings pitched.

Snell does have control issues at times though. He led the league with 99 walks this past season. Snell also struggles to work deep into games at times due to high pitch counts.

As long as teams are willing to work around Blake Snell's control concerns, he will generate plenty of interest. Most teams around the league would love to have an ace like Snell. When he's on his game, Snell is nearly unhittable.

Other potential suitors include the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Where will Cody Bellinger sign?

Cody Bellinger has been connected to the New York Yankees ever since the MLB trade deadline. The Yankees are reportedly approaching Bellinger with caution despite their rumored interest though.

New York is also reportedly interested in trading for Juan Soto. Adding Soto could complicate their Cody Bellinger free agency pursuit. Although, an outfield of Soto, Bellinger, and Aaron Judge would surely catch the Yankees' interest.

One recent report linked Cody Bellinger to the San Francisco Giants.

“Cody Bellinger is a hot commodity this offseason and is sparking interest league-wide. Giants are among teams to monitor here. Don’t think he’s one to go particularly soon, but the interest is strong and he’ll command big $$$,” MLB insider Michael Marino shared on X.

The San Francisco Giants were connected to stars like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason. They ultimately did not sign either player but clearly have money to spend. If San Francisco is willing to pay Bellinger more than the Yankees, perhaps the outfielder will consider heading to the Bay Area.

Other MLB free agency rumors

Ohtani, Snell, and Bellinger are some of MLB's top free agents. But there are plenty of other talented players still waiting to sign their next contracts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is arguably the best free agent not named Shohei Ohtani. MLB scouts believe he can become a Cy Young-caliber big league pitcher.

The Dodgers and Mets have been mentioned as potential suitors for Yamamoto. The Yankees will also be interesting to keep an eye on, while the Giants could make a pursuit as well.

Matt Chapman is another player who's been connected to the Giants. San Francisco is looking for infield help and Chapman is a respectable hitter with a tremendous glove at third base.

Although MLB free agency has been fairly slow so far, it seems to be on the verge of heating up.