The Rangers may be getting an infusion of cash soon, which could help them keep Jordan Montgomery in free agency.

The Texas Rangers have a difficult task ahead of them in 2024 as they try to defend their World Series crown. Rich teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers are only getting richer, and their status as reigning champion would mean that everyone will be gunning for their heads. Thus, it's imperative that they remain on the hunt for some roster upgrades, and bringing back southpaw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who helped them win it all, would go a long way towards keeping them on top.

However, it won't be easy for the Rangers to secure Montgomery's services in free agency. There remains plenty of teams looking for some pitching reinforcements, with the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that lost in the NLCS, also hot on the 31-year old pitcher's tail. Nevertheless, the Rangers may be running into a $90 million windfall that would help give them the financial infusion they need to beat other teams to Montgomery's signature.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Rangers are making progress on their local TV deal. Diamond Sports Group, which owns the Bally Sports Network, were reportedly trying to back out of a hefty payment that they would have to make so they can finish their broadcast deal at the conclusion of the 2024 season due to bankruptcy. But it seems like there's a positive development in this regard that would help the team immensely this offseason.

Jordan Montgomery won't be coming cheap in free agency, so the Rangers will be hoping that they get this infusion of money to help them in the free agency arms race. At present, the Rangers have committed significant money to the likes of Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, and Jon Gray, so the franchise will be hoping for some financial breathing room before signing Montgomery to a huge contract.

Montgomery was a crucial weapon for the Rangers during their run to the World Series title. In 31 innings of work (six games, five starts), the 31-year old lefty put up an impressive 2.90 ERA, getting outs however he could despite a lackluster 4.94 K/9. He took the win during the Rangers' Game 7 clincher victory over the Houston Astros with a stellar night off the pen.