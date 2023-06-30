The New York Yankees are riding high at the moment. Not only did Domingo German toss a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, they have now won five straight games, keeping them right in the thick of the tight American League playoff race at the halfway point of the season. However, given Aaron Judge's injury that has kept him out since June 3, it's not the worst idea in the world for the Yankees to pursue more outfield depth via trade.

In fact, the Yankees reportedly have showed interest in one of the Houston Astros' outfielders. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees had “previous interest” in Chas McCormick, who, as Rosenthal noted, possesses opposite-field power that could elevate his game at Yankee Stadium. Alas, the teams reportedly “never got close” in trade negotiations.

Due to the Astros' considerable outfield depth, it's not a surprise to see them place McCormick on the trade block. The Astros have rotated the likes of Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Corey Julks, and Bligh Madri at either centerfield or left field, with Kyle Tucker the only locked-on starter in the outfield. Meanwhile, the Yankees have had to rely on Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a shortstop by trade, to fill in at left field in the meantime.

Nevertheless, given the Astros' logjam of right-handed hitting outfielders, expect them to swing a trade or two before the deadline on August 1. But for now, it seems rather unlikely that the Yankees end up being the destination of one of those Astros outfielders.