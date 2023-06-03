With Harrison Bader and Greg Allen both injured, the New York Yankees are searching for answers in centerfield. Aaron Judge has been rumored to be an option, but Aaron Boone said he's “a little reluctant” to move the reigning MVP to center, per Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce. Joyce also reports that Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely receive the majority of playing time in centerfield.

It's an interesting development considering how Kiner-Falefa's entire big league career has gone. He's been a catcher and full-time infielder, playing shortstop last season for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe took over the position in 2023 which pushed Kiner-Falefa into a utility role. He's begun seeing time in the outfield in 2023, and now is expected to see a good amount of playing time in center field.

Although Kiner-Falefa has endured his ups and downs since being acquired by the Yankees, he's earned respect in the clubhouse due to his work ethic. Players on the team have said Kiner-Falefa never complains regardless of the situation. Losing the shortstop job wasn't ideal for Kiner-Falefa, but he's done a good job in his utility role. If he is indeed set to see much playing time in centerfield, Yankees fans can certainly expect him to go all in on learning the position.

Overall, the Yankees currently sit in third place in the AL East, sporting a 34-25 record. Although they are dealing with injuries in centerfield, both DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Josh Donaldson recently returned from injury. Both players homered in their first game back on Friday in the Yankees' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York will look to rebound with a victory on Saturday in Los Angeles.