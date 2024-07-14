The Toronto Blue Jays are getting a lot of interest from other teams for their players, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While many fans believe Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may be leaving town, another player is actually the one getting attention. Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is getting significant interest, per USA Today.

The Blue Jays have struggled to stay healthy this season, and haven't been able to keep pace with some of the powerful clubs in their division. The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees have battled this campaign for the top spot in the AL East. Toronto is 43-52 on the year heading into Sunday's games.

What teams are seeing in Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi is not having the greatest year for Toronto. He is 4-8 on the season, with a 4.00 ERA. The hurler is doing a lot better in recent days, however. In the last two weeks, Kikuchi has a 2.45 ERA with 13 strikeouts. It makes sense that his trade stock is rising.

The Japanese pitcher is in his third year with the Blue Jays. He had 11 victories in 2023, his best year so far in the majors. He posted a career-best 3.46 ERA last year, helping Toronto make a Wild Card appearance in the American League playoffs. Kikuchi also pitched for the Seattle Mariners in his MLB career. He was named an All-Star with the Mariners, back in 2021.

The hurler has a strong fastball, and would certainly be able to help some teams looking for another starting pitcher. A division rival, the Boston Red Sox, are rumored to be interested in Kikuchi, per Jays Journal.

Other Blue Jays getting trade interest

The Japanese hurler isn't the only player on the club getting some interest from other teams. Another Toronto player possibly on the move is catcher Danny Jansen. Jansen is getting interest from the Chicago Cubs, per USA Today. On the season, Jansen is hitting .223 with six home runs. He has batted in 17 total runs on the campaign.

The Blue Jays are a team searching for a new recipe for success. The team's struggles started this past offseason, when the team tried everything to land slugger Shohei Ohtani. In heartbreaking fashion Ohtani flirted with the team but ultimately decided to join the L.A. Dodgers.

The sting from that setback seems to have carried over into the season. The team is not only last in the AL East, they are also struggling with all sorts of injuries. A host of pitchers have been out with all sorts of problems. Alex Manoah is gone for the season. The bullpen is banged up. Veteran Joey Votto hasn't been available to help the offense. It's been a season to forget for the last remaining Canadian MLB franchise.

The Blue Jays are in action on Sunday. The team tries to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 Eastern.