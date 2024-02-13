A hilarious take from a top Padres prospect

San Diego Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas is in spring training with his team, and he had a great revelation about what it is like to be playing with stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

“I watched these guys play on TV when I was younger,” Ethan Salas said, via MLB on X. “I played with them in video games. It's pretty cool.”

Salas is just 17 years old entering this season for the Padres. He is the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He has only played as high as double-A in the Padres organization, but he is expected to play a role in the majors as soon as this upcoming season.

It was not long ago that Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were viewed as some of the best young stars in the game, and they are still viewed as great players. However, it shows that the next group of great young players is on the way with Salas' take. The Padres hope that Salas joins Machado and Tatis as a star player on the team. It will be good for Salas to lean on the experience of those two, along with another experienced star in Xander Bogaerts as well.

The Padres will look to rebound from a disappointing 2023 season in which they missed the playoffs. Despite the departure of Juan Soto in a trade with the New York Yankees, the Padres have a strong roster on paper, especially with the pitching depth that was added in that deal. It will be interesting to see when Salas comes into the picture for the Padres.