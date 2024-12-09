After making the 2024 MLB Postseason despite trading Jack Flaherty at the deadline, the Detroit Tigers are riding some momentum into the offseason. That momentum could mean Detroit ends up being a bigger factor than usual in the free agent market, as one Tigers reporter connected the team to both Christian Walker and Walker Buehler.

But for Walker, there's a catch, as Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press explained.

“Another player to watch is first baseman Christian Walker, a 33-year-old whom the Tigers have kicked the tires on, but they might not be willing to get aggressive in pursuit of Walker if big-market teams are involved in the bidding,” he wrote on Monday. “It's also a long shot because Walker costs a draft pick for signing since he declined the qualifying offer.”

After consecutive 30-plus-home-run seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Walker took a small step back in 2024, though he still hit 26 homers with an .803 OPS. It's probably unrealistic to think a big market team wouldn't at least be involved in the bidding, particularly after the New York Yankees, who are desperate for a first baseman, missed out on Juan Soto. If Soto's new team, the New York Mets, do not bring back Pete Alonso, they could be a fit for Walker as well.

The Tigers could eye Walker Buehler as a bounce-back candidate

The pitcher Buehler could be a great buy-low candidate on the free agent market. With two All-Star appearances and a career 3.27 ERA to his name, the 2024 Word Series champion hasn't pitched a full season in the Majors since 2021. The Tigers have a history of signing starting pitchers on the cusp of a comeback, including Michael Lorenzen in 2023 and Flaherty last year.

The hiccup with Buehler is that, as Petzold explained, he may be looking for a two-year deal.

“The reason why Buehler could be a two-year candidate (rather than one year) is because of the expensive pitching market, which saw 33-year-old left-hander Matthew Boyd — who threw 39⅔ innings last season in return from his second elbow surgery — sign a two-year, $29 million contract with the Chicago Cubs,” he wrote.

Buehler battled multiple IL stints in 2024 and was never able to find his old form during the regular season. He returned for the playoffs, however, and after a bad first start against the San Diego Padres in the Division Series, he did not allow an earned run the rest of October. He was also on the mound in the bottom of the ninth as the Dodgers wrapped up their championship against the Yankees.