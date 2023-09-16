The American League Central has been regarded as one of the worst divisions in the MLB for some time now. The Detroit Tigers have not finished in the top two spots since 2016. It is clear big change is needed in the organization.

Detroit took a major step in that direction last year when it relieved Al Avila of his general manager duties and hired Scott Harris to be the new president of baseball operations. With the 2023 season nearly over, the organization has yet to name a new GM. That unconventional approach will come to an end soon, though.

“The Tigers' search for a general manager remains ongoing, sources say” MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Saturday. “The new GM, once hired, will report to Scott Harris. Sources believe it is possible the hire will be made before the end of the regular season.”

This impending move should inspire some more confidence in fans, especially after another sub-.500 campaign (currently 68-79). There are some intriguing young talents on the roster who can conceivably be a part of a successful revival, such as Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson and Tarik Skubal (will only be 27 by start of next season). But it is imperative Detroit has strong leadership that enables that core to grow and thrive.

The organization is hoping Harris is the guy to get this stalling franchise back on the winning trajectory. He caught the Tigers' eye during his tenure as San Francisco Giants general manager, which included a stunning 107-win 2021 season. He proved himself capable of crafting a postseason squad with limited star power. That is exactly what is being asked of him here.

Still, Harris could use another brain in the front office. This GM search cannot be a misfire. With Miguel Cabrera retiring, this is the perfect time for the Tigers to build a new identity. One that can complement a potentially promising future.