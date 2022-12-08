By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins are looking to further upgrade their starting rotation ahead of the 2022 MLB season, and they’ve seemingly honed in on a potential deal with the Miami Marlins. According to Ted Schwerz of TwinsDaily, the Twins have engaged in discussions with the Marlins over a potential trade for veteran starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. The depths of those conversations remain unclear, but Lopez has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to the trade deadline in 2022.

A trade for Pablo Lopez would certainly enhance the starting rotation for the Twins ahead of the 2023 campaign. As it stands, Minnesota figures to enter the year with Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle as their best three starters. Adding Lopez to the mix would give the Twins a very deep group of starting pitchers.

Last season with the Marlins, Lopez logged a 10-10 record with a 3.0 WAR. He made 32 starts and pitched 180.0 innings, striking out 174 while maintaining a 3.75 ERA. He had been heavily linked to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, but the Yanks ultimately wouldn’t meet the Marlins’ steep asking price.

Now that the offseason is here and Lopez is closer to free agency, the Marlins likely won’t have the same lofty demands in Lopez trade discussions, which could open the door for the Twins to make a push to land him. The Marlins have expressed a willingness to trade virtually any of their starters outside of reigning NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara.

Lopez is one of Miami’s more intriguing trade pieces and is sure to have various teams interested in his services this offseason. The Twins are doing their due diligence, but things could potentially heat up if they feel the Marlins’ asking price is reasonable.