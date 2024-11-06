The Toronto Blue Jays are preparing to be involved in some of the biggest free agents this offseason. However, one of their targets, first baseman Pete Alonso, shares a position with Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In order to accommodate Alonso at first base, the Blue Jays are willing to move Guerrero Jr. to third base according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Blue Jays are open to moving Vlad Guerrero Jr. from first base to third, which could potentially open up a spot for Pete Alonso,” Heyman wrote on Wednesday.

This is not especially surprising from the Blue Jays, but still is a clear indication of how willing they are to try and improve their team by any means necessary.

Guerrero Jr. began his career at third base, spending his entire rookie season in 2019 at the position. After that season, he transitioned to first base, where he became a plus defender, even winning a Gold Glove at first in 2022. However this past season, Guerrero Jr. began making appearances at third base again on occasion to try and give them more flexability this offseason to potentially add a first baseman in free agency.

Guerrero Jr. started 11 games and committed two errors at third base during the 2024 regular season.

What are the Toronto Blue Jays' offseason plans?

If the Blue Jays are committed to Guerrero Jr. potentially moving to third base, then of course Alonso makes the most sense for them. The next-best free agent first baseman Christian Walker could also be an option.

Third baseman Alex Bregman would also be a great fit and would allow Guerrero Jr. to remain at first base.

The Blue Jays are reportedly interested and prepared to invest in Juan Soto, but that seems unrealistic given the likelihood he either returns to the New York Yankees or goes to the New York Mets.

One position Toronto does not have to worry about is shortstop. General manager Ross Atkins confirmed on Tuesday that he had no plans to trade Bo Bichette despite his brutal 2024 season. That decision makes sense, as Bichette's trade value has absolutely tanked and the Blue Jays would be unlikely to get any return of significance in a potential Bichette trade.

Guerrero Jr.'s willingness and ability to play either first or third base gives the Blue Jays a significant level of flexibility in free agency.