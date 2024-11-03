The Toronto Blue Jays are rumored to make a full-court press to sign free agent Juan Soto this offseason, per Z101 Digital. Soto just finished his first season with the New York Yankees, and is considered the most sought-after prospect this winter.

Soto has many suitors including the Yankees. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are just a few of the other teams expected to chase after him. The Boston Red Sox are also in the mix. Soto said following the Yankees' loss in the World Series that he is open to offers from all teams in Major League Baseball.

“We’re going to be available to every team. I feel like every team has the same opportunity,” Soto said after Game 5, per the New York Post. “I don’t want to say anybody has the advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re going to look at what we have and how much they want me.”

The Blue Jays are well-versed went it comes to chasing high-profile free agents. Toronto made a powerful effort to sign slugger Shohei Ohtani last offseason, and seemed poised to sign him. Ohtani ended up with the Dodgers, and Toronto fans and management were crushed. It seems the Dodgers could once again spoil things for Toronto.

Juan Soto had an incredible season with the Yankees

Soto finished the regular season in 2024 with some impressive stats. He hit 41 home runs and drove in 108 runs, to have one of the best years of his career.

In the postseason, Soto helped carry the Yankees to the World Series. He continued his hot hitting in each of the team's postseason series. The slugger hit home runs in series against the Dodgers, as well as the Cleveland Guardians. He also played a role in powering the Bronx Bombers past the Kansas City Royals. Soto's offense was able to keep the team afloat, as teammate Aaron Judge cooled off once again in the playoffs.

The Blue Jays already have some incredible talent in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The addition of Soto would certainly create a powerful offensive nucleus for Toronto, who looks to regain the American League East.

The winner of the Soto sweepstakes is likely to have to pay a pretty penny. Soto could get as much as $700 million in his next contract, per the New York Post. Toronto would be close to breaking the bank if they are able to land the slugger. The Blue Jays have plenty of money, but not as much as some other large-market teams including the Yankees and Dodgers.

Soto has played with the Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals in his illustrious career. Time will tell if Soto decides to stay in pinstripes.