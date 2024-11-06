When the 2025 season comes around, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will be entering the final year of his contract. However, the Blue Jays aren't immediately taking that as a reason to trade him away.

As Toronto flew out of the playoff race, Bichette saw his name come up in trade rumors more often. But with the Blue Jays re-focused on 2025 success, General Manager Ross Atkins confirmed that Bichette is still a major part of the team's plans, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“He's very much part of our plans,” Atkins said. “He's going to be one of the better players in the game. He has been, over portions of his career.”

Perhaps part of the reason Bichette wasn't ultimately traded was due to the horrendous year he had in 2024. Over just 81 games, Bichette held a .225 batting average with four home runs, 31 RBI and five stolen bases. His .598 OPS was 200 points lower than his career average. While injuries played a part, it was far and away the worst season of Bichette's professional career.

Still, the shortstop has been an All-Star twice over his six-year MLB career; including as recently as 2023. Bichette is a career .290 hitter with 93 home runs, 343 RBI and 56 stolen bases. Still just 26-years-old, teams would undoubtedly be interested in Bichette should he be made available.

However, that doesn't appear to be in the Blue Jays' plans. While they missed the playoffs in 2024, Toronto made it three times from 2020-23. Although, all three appearances ended with a quick sweep in the Wild Card Series.

Still, the Blue Jays believe in their core; at least for now. If things go truly bad, Toronto could look to jump ship, start over and start focusing on the future. But as long as they're alive in the playoff race – and he is healthy – Bo Bichette will be the Blue Jays starting shortstop.