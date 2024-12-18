The New York Yankees bolstered their lineup on Tuesday by acquiring Cody Bellinger and cash in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. With Bellinger on his way to New York, it now begs the question: Where will he play in the field, and how will that affect reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who primarily played center in 2024?

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees told Bellinger he would play center and Judge would move back to right field. In an appearance on MLB Network, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand seemed to think that depends on how 21-year-old Jasson Dominguez performs this spring.

“I think Judge moves back to right field,” Feinsand said. “You’ll either see Jasson Dominguez in center or Bellinger in center. If the Yankees decide Dominguez is not ready to assume an everyday role, then Bellinger, I think, will be in center. If Dominguez has a good spring and shows that he’s ready, I can see him in center and Bellinger in left or first base.”

Feinsand added that if the Yankees decide they don't want to play Bellinger at first, they need to make that decision soon so they can pursue other free agents. He did not seem to think Pete Alonso or Christian Walker were likely Yankees free agent candidates due to the $25 million the Yankees added to their payroll in Bellinger, but suggested Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana instead.

MLB insiders think Cody Bellinger is a good fit for the Yankees

Bellinger has had a turbulent last five years to say the least. He was NL MVP in 2019 before his performance cratered. In 2021, he hit .165 in 95 games with a -1.7 bWAR. The slugger wound up in Chicago where he re-established his bat, hitting .307 with 26 home runs in 2023. Last year, his numbers dropped, but was still productive.

It all makes it difficult to predict how Bellinger will perform next year, but Feinsand said MLB insiders like his chances with the Yankees.

“People believe Yankee Stadium is going to be a good fit for him,” Feinsand said. “Left-handed guys with power certainly seem to thrive in that ballpark with the short right field porch. He’s not going to have to come in and be an MVP in the middle of the lineup.”

Feinsand added that Bellinger alone does not replace Juan Soto, whom the Yankees lost to the New York Mets in free agency. But no one player can replace Soto. He said that the Yankees aren't done yet, but have already addressed three areas of need: their rotation, bullpen and lineup.