Nothing lasts forever. Take the Chicago White Sox, for example. The team has played in Guaranteed Rate Field since 1991. Over those 32 years, the team has made a lot of memories, good and bad. However, with the White Sox's lease on the field expiring in 2028, the team might need to look at a couple of new homes in the future.

Already, the White Sox have narrowed down three stadiums to move into after the 2028 season, per Bob Nightengale. These areas are the United Center area in the West Loop, Arlington Heights, and Soldier Field. Chicago sports fans might be familiar with these locations.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The United Center is home to two Chicago sports teams: the Bulls and the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Arlington Heights will be the future home of the Bears after they purchased the area from Churchill Downs a few years ago. Currently, the Bears reside in… Soldier Field, the last of the three reported options of the White Sox.

Soldier Field should be the most attractive option for the White Sox should they choose to move locations in 2028. There are a number of households and establishments in the area that the team can capitalize on. Plus, Soldier Field is set to have renovations as well, making it a much more attractive stadium for fans.

Currently, though, the White Sox have bigger and more immediate fish to fry than their stadium. Their biggest problem? How to win at a consistent level. Chicago has struggled all season long to find some semblance of form. With a playoff berth well out of reach, the team is tucking their tail and looking towards the 2024 season.