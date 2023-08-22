The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 season full of hope. Many experts around the MLB world picked the ball club to not only win the American League Central, but possibly even make a World Series run. Instead, the White Sox dealt with a frustrating and injury-plagued season that saw them miss the postseason altogether. Things only got worse in 2023, with rumors of poor team culture and the inarguable underperformance of the team overall. With Chicago currently sporting a 49-76 record and being nowhere near a playoff spot, the White Sox have made the decision to fire executive vice president Kenny Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement on the firings of Williams and Hahn.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” Reinsdorf said. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.”

The news comes after rumors of relocation surfaced. Although it seems unlikely the White Sox will find a new home, that will also be something to monitor.

There's no question it's a difficult time for Chicago fans. The team seemingly appeared poised to be a competitive ball club heading into that 2022 season. They had recently made the playoffs following a lengthy rebuild. In the end, though, it just did not work out.