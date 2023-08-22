Are the White Sox planning on relocating?

The Chicago White Sox current lease at Guaranteed Rate Field is up in six years, and owner Jerry Reinsdorf is beginning to consider what they will do next. Reinsdorf, who has owned the team since 1981, is weighing several options including moving the team out of the South Side of Chicago or a possible relocation to Nashville.

However, the organization cleared the air that nothing is set in stone with a statement Monday night. “We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA [Illinois Sports Facilities Authority] and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future,” via Cate Cauguiran of ABC 7 Chicago.

For White Sox fans, a move away from the South Side or even to Nashville would be devastating. In particular, transferring the team to Nashville would feel like betrayal to the fans. The White Sox have been located in Chicago since 1900 after all.

Several fans reacted to the news of a potential move on Twitter.

I know it's a business. But entertaining moving the White Sox from the south side just sits so poorly. All of the generations of Sox fans that have been coming to 35th and Shields year after year. Hate to even hear rumors about it. pic.twitter.com/xZW8lFdT69 — Last Comiskey (@LastComiskey) August 22, 2023

MLB will never allow the #WhiteSox to move out of Chicago. Nashville can’t compete with this market. The Sox reside in a market with a population of 6-7 million people when including the metro area. Cubs fans won’t admit it, but when the Sox are good (or bad) they watch them too. — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) August 22, 2023

According to @GregHinz, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering a move out of Guaranteed Rate Field and there is also "chatter among team insiders" that Reinsdorf may entertain selling the White Sox. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 21, 2023

Jerry Reinsdorf previously considered moving the team 30 years ago to Florida before the Illinois governor helped fight for a new stadium to keep the team in Chicago. There are also rumors that he may be interested in selling the team.

The White Sox have not played well the past couple of years. They current have the 3rd worst record in the AL at 49-76, which is certainly not helping the team stay put.