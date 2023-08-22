Are the White Sox planning on relocating?

The Chicago White Sox current lease at Guaranteed Rate Field is up in six years, and owner Jerry Reinsdorf is beginning to consider what they will do next. Reinsdorf, who has owned the team since 1981, is weighing several options including moving the team out of the South Side of Chicago or a possible relocation to Nashville.

However, the organization cleared the air that nothing is set in stone with a statement Monday night. “We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA [Illinois Sports Facilities Authority] and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future,” via Cate Cauguiran of ABC 7 Chicago.

For White Sox fans, a move away from the South Side or even to Nashville would be devastating. In particular, transferring the team to Nashville would feel like betrayal to the fans. The White Sox have been located in Chicago since 1900 after all.

Several fans reacted to the news of a potential move on Twitter.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

RECOMMENDED
White Sox, White Sox relocation, White Sox move, White Sox owner

Why White Sox must leave Chicago

Shane Shoemaker ·

Mariners White Sox prediction

Mariners vs. White Sox prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 8/22/2023

Griffin Conant ·

mlb quick hits

MLB Quick Hits 8-21 Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Garrett Kerman ·

Jerry Reinsdorf previously considered moving the team 30 years ago to Florida before the Illinois governor helped fight for a new stadium to keep the team in Chicago. There are also rumors that he may be interested in selling the team.

The White Sox have not played well the past couple of years. They current have the 3rd worst record in the AL at 49-76, which is certainly not helping the team stay put.