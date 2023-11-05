The White Sox could trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease as the franchise heads into a rebuild in the 2023-24 offseason.

The Chicago White Sox are heading for a rebuild. They really don’t have a choice after watching their core disintegrate into a losing team with disastrously bad vibes. Trading away key players at the deadline helped them add to their farm system. Could Dylan Cease be next?

After letting Tim Anderson hit free agency for nothing, it's clear that the White Sox are ready to turn the page to a new chapter for the team. Cease was highlighted as a big name to watch at last season's trade deadline but Chicago retained him while sending key contributors like Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Jake Burger, among others, to new teams. With another disappointing season wrapped up and a new front office/coaching staff in place, Cease seems likely to be the next to go.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the White Sox are not shopping Dylan Cease but they are listening to offers.

Dylan Cease was a Cy Young runner-up in 2022 but had a very shaky 2023 season. Opposing batters hit his stuff harder than ever as he posted a 4.58 ERA in 177.0 innings. His pitch velocity was down across the board. However, he had a nice midseason stretch where he tallied 75 strikeouts and a 3.34 ERA across 10 games and 56.2 innings and had good seasons prior to 2022. Betting on him to bounce back could have a massive payoff.

The White Sox could opt to wait until Cease gets back on the mound in 2024 to see if he can inflate his value before trading him. He is under team control through the next two seasons, so whatever team gets him would get him for at least two seasons.

The trade market for Cease should not be quiet. Teams always need pitching and several World Series/playoff contenders — including the reigning champion Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins — could see one of their top pitchers leave in free agency. The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers need starting pitching and the San Diego Padres could lose Cy Young Award candidate Blake Snell on the open market.

Trading Dylan Cease would only aid the White Sox rebuild, so it might be only a matter of time before they find a suitable deal.