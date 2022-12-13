By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson’s camp has reportedly been in contact with the San Francisco Giants as MLB free agency rolls on, per Jon Morosi.

San Francisco was of course linked to Aaron Judge prior to his New York Yankees return. Nevertheless, the Giants have plenty of money to spend in free agency. And with shortstop Brandon Crawford now in his mid-30’s, the Giants have been linked to free agent shortstops Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa.

A recent report stated that the Giants are in the driver’s seat for Carlos Correa. With that being said, the Minnesota Twins are not going to allow Correa to walk without giving him their best offer.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have been quiet on the Dansby Swanson front. Teams such as the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Cubs are rumored to be interested in the shortstop along with San Francisco. But one would imagine that the Braves are considering a reunion with Swanson.

As for the Giants, they clearly have no shortage of competition in the shortstop free agent market. They reportedly made Aaron Judge a generous offer before he returned to New York. So their financial means could lead to them landing Swanson or Correa. SP Carlos Rodon is also an option in free agency for San Francisco.

There is no question that Dansby Swanson’s market is beginning to heat up with Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts off the table. We could see Swanson sign sooner rather. We will continue to provide updates on his free agency.