By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Baltimore Orioles have had a mostly quiet offseason, making a few moves here and there. It makes sense given the nature of their roster, as the important thing for them is to develop the abundance of young talent they already have. There could be a sizable trade in the works for them given the way the market stands.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Orioles have a big potential trade piece on their roster in Jorge Mateo. Baltimore received calls about Mateo’s availability “almost immediately after the Cubs reached agreement with Dansby Swanson,” writes Rosenthal.

Swanson was the last of the four star shortstops to sign a deal, following the footsteps of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts by leaving his team for a hue payday elsewhere. The market has dried up, leaving teams in need of shortstops with few options. The Orioles have a young, athletic option that they may be willing to trade.

Mateo had the best season of his career with the Orioles in 2022. The 27-year-old led the American League with 35 stolen bases while recording 109 hits, 25 doubles, 13 home runs and seven triples in 150 games. His OPS of .646 wasn’t great but his speed and defense make him a quality option.

This offseason, the Orioles have signed former All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier, starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and relief pitcher Mychal Givens and lost starting pitcher Jordan Lyles to the Kansas City Royals. They don’t necessarily have to trade Mateo but might be interested in doing so if the return is good.