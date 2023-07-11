It appears the Chicago White Sox are emerging as sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Only four players are off the table for this year's trade season: Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr., according to Jon Heyman. Tim Anderson is not on the list of untouchables.

After being mediocre at best throughout most of the 2010s, the White Sox appeared to be turning things around. Chicago finished 93-69 in 2021, propelled by ace right-hander Lance Lynn and All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, who hit .309. They won the AL Central and lost in the ALDS.

Unfortunately, the magic didn't last long, and the White Sox are floundering at 38-54. They're in fourth place in the worst division in baseball, and eight games behind the .500 Cleveland Guardians. The only teams with fewer wins are the Kansas City Royals, the Oakland Athletics, the Washington Nationals, and the Colorado Rockies.

Two years ago, nobody could have guessed that Anderson would be on the trade block in Chicago. Anderson led MLB with a .335 batting average in 2019 and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2020. Then he posted two more seasons over .300 in 2021 and 2022. However, he's having a truly horrendous season in 2023, hitting .223 with an OPS+ of 46.

Heyman reported that Anderson isn't actually the most likely piece to be traded. Rather, the White Sox will look to move Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton, who will all be free agents this offseason.

The MLB trade deadline is August 1, just three weeks away. Contenders will be calling about Giolito, who is probably at his peak trade value right now. Through 112 innings in 2023, he has a 3.45 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

While the White Sox seem to be protecting four core assets, any of them except Luis Robert Jr. could potentially be traded if the price is right. Looks like it's time for another rebuild in Chicago.