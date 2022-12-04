By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The hot stove in MLB free agency is already blazing hot, but things will only continue to heat up with the Winter Meetings kicking off on Sunday. One player who has emerged as quite a popular free agent target across the league is star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and his market could develop rapidly over the next few days.

It’s telling that even in a crowded shortstop market, Bogaerts has managed to stand out in free agency. The Boston Red Sox longtime star has seen a lot of interest around the league in the early going, and it remains to be seen whether or not there is a frontrunner for his services. Despite that, the Chicago Cubs are rumored to have made Bogaerts their top free agent target, which could make them his top suitor during the Winter Meetings.

“The Chicago Cubs, who have boldly said they plan to build a contender, significantly raising their payroll, have Bogaerts as their top priority. Yet they are also exploring the market for Correa. The Cubs jumped into the Correa sweepstakes late in February before he signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, and opted out after the season.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

The Cubs are looking to seriously upgrade their roster in free agency, and it’s not a surprise to see them linked to Bogaerts and Carlos Correa in the same breath. Chicago isn’t the only team making a serious push to lure the star shortstop away from the Red Sox, and it will be interesting to see whether or not they are able to land their supposed top free agent target in Bogaerts.