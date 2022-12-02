Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Xander Bogaerts is not a lock to return to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. However, he will reportedly give the Red Sox an opportunity to match any offer that he receives in free agency, per Hector Gomez and Marino Pepen.

If Boston does not match a presented offer, then Bogaerts could sign elsewhere. But the Red Sox will at least have an opportunity to re-sign the superstar shortstop according to this report.

Xander Bogaerts has received no shortage of attention in free agency. Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks have been linked to him.

Red Sox’ Hall of Famer David Ortiz recently got brutally honest on Boston’s chances of re-signing Xander Bogaerts.

“I expect them (Red Sox) to come through and get this done,” Ortiz said. “We don’t want another situation like Mookie (Betts). A guy like that, such a good player who goes about everything like a professional in a place like Boston, he’s a keeper.”

Xander Bogaerts is regarded as one of the best shortstops in baseball right now. He is part of a loaded shortstop free agent class that also includes Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson. Bogaerts may opt to wait and see where Turner and Correa sign in free agency. That would allow him to place a better gauge on his overall value.

The Red Sox would love to re-sign Bogaerts. But it remains to be seen how much money they are willing to spend this offseason.