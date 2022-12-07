By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back into the playoffs in the 2023 season. But first, they have to lock down franchise star Xander Bogaerts to a new contract. The 30-year-old shortstop is one of the best free agents available and Boston cannot afford to let him leave.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman provided the latest update on where Boston is with its star. “Red Sox are in heavy discussions with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts,” he wrote on Twitter. Although this doesn’t necessarily mean he will return, it is good news that Boston is making a serious effort to sign him.

Bogaerts and his agent, Scott Boras, are not going to feel pressured to return to the Red Sox if they aren’t satisfied with their offer. Boston has a lot to prove after missing the playoffs last season and refusing to offer lucrative contracts to Bogaerts and his All-Star neighbor in the infield, Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox have already made a few moves this offseason by agreeing to a deal with Kenley Jansen after signing Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin. There are other teams pursuing Bogaerts, such as the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, after he posted an OPS of .833 with 171 hits last season and made his fourth All-Star team.

As the MLB hot stove continues to sizzle, be on the lookout for where Xander Bogaerts lands and how the Red Sox look to get back to their winning ways.